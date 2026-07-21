Releasing this September: Film literacy in Kerala schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Here’s one more reason to go to school.

In a first in Kerala, the state government has decided to roll out a film literacy programme in higher secondary schools to introduce students to global cinema, moving beyond commercial entertainment.

Jointly implemented by the culture and education departments in collaboration with the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy’s flagship Tour in Talkies project, the initiative will be introduced in 100 higher secondary schools across the state by September, once they reopen after examinations and Onam holidays.

“We plan to introduce students to world cinema and encourage meaningful discussions on cinema and society. The plan is to screen carefully curated films. Unlike a conventional film festival, the programme will feature screenings of select films accompanied by discussions,” Minister for Tourism, Cinema and Culture P C Vishnunadh told TNIE.

That’s not all. Before each screening, students will interact with a noted film personality – an actor, director, cinematographer, editor or lyricist – who will share their experiences working in the industry and answer the students’ questions, said the minister.

“The objective is to build film literacy among children and help them appreciate meaningful cinema. This is being launched as a pilot under the government’s 100-day programme. In association with the general education department, we hope to expand it over the next five years,” Vishnunadh said.

On the reason for choosing Plus-I and Plus-II students for the programme, Vishnunadh said: “Though the films will be suitable for young audiences, they will still require a certain level of maturity and understanding. Hence, we are focusing on Plus-I and Plus-II student.”

Not just appreciate movies, but the initiative also aims to instil social responsibility among students while exposing them to artistically significant and value-based cinema.