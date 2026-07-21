Shia group seeks representation in Kerala Waqf Board, moves HC

KOZHIKODE: Amid the controversies centred around the Kerala State Waqf Board, the Ithna As’haris, a prominent Shia group, has demanded that they be given representation in the board. The Kochi-based Aal-e-Rasool Foundation moved the High Court after its repeated requests on inclusion went unheeded.

“There is a provision in the Waqf Act, 1995 that Shias should be given representation in the Waqf Board. Shias in Kerala, though small in number, have their own Waqf properties,” said Adil Hussain, the advocate of the petitioners. He said states like Uttar Pradesh have exclusive Waqf Board for Shias.

According to the petitioner Sajid Khatai, president of the foundation, “under Section 14 of the Waqf Act, 1995, the state government is required to ensure inclusion of representatives from Shia, Sunni and other backward Muslim communities while constituting the Board. The amended statute recognises sect-based representation as essential to ensure fair administration of waqf properties.”

The grievance of the petitioner is that despite repeated representations to the state government, Kerala Waqf Board and Central Waqf Council, no effective steps have been taken to ensure inclusion of an Ithna As’hari Shia member and other Shia sect members in the Kerala State Waqf Board.

Adil said there is no political intention behind the petition. Senior journalist P T Nasar said Shias have been excluded from the Waqf Board because of political compulsions.

“Muslim League has been holding the charge of the Waqf Board whenever UDF is in power. It does not want to antagonise other Muslim groups by giving recognition to Shias by giving membership in the board. Most often, the memberships are divided among Muslim groups in Kerala,” he said.