SIT asked to complete Sabarimala gold plate probe at the earliest

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged pilfering of gold from copper plates used in the Sabarimala temple project to complete the remaining investigation and file the final report before the jurisdictional court at the earliest.

A division bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar issued the directive after examining a report submitted by Additional Director General of Police H Venkitesh and interacting with Sasidharan IPS, Superintendent of Police and Assistant Director of the Kerala Police Academy, who heads the SIT.

The court noted that the delay in completing the investigation was due to the time taken to obtain the final report from the CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML), Jamshedpur, which was received on July 6.

The bench observed that the specialised scientific examinations were indispensable for determining the manner in which the accused allegedly stripped the gold from the copper plates, the quantity of gold allegedly pilfered, and the originality, composition and metallurgical characteristics of the plates.

According to the court, the final report from the NML provides a comprehensive scientific explanation of the process allegedly adopted by the accused. It explains how the gold was allegedly stripped from the copper plates and identifies their composition and metallurgical characteristics.

The analysis also enabled the investigating agency to determine the quality and quantity of gold originally used for cladding the plates and the amount of gold utilised for nano-gold plating at Smart Creations, providing a scientific basis for understanding the alleged modus operandi.