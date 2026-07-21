SIT asked to complete Sabarimala gold plate probe at the earliest

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged pilfering of gold from copper plates used in the Sabarimala temple project to complete the remaining investigation and file the final report before the jurisdictional court at the earliest.
A division bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar issued the directive after examining a report submitted by Additional Director General of Police H Venkitesh and interacting with Sasidharan IPS, Superintendent of Police and Assistant Director of the Kerala Police Academy, who heads the SIT.
The court noted that the delay in completing the investigation was due to the time taken to obtain the final report from the CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML), Jamshedpur, which was received on July 6.
The bench observed that the specialised scientific examinations were indispensable for determining the manner in which the accused allegedly stripped the gold from the copper plates, the quantity of gold allegedly pilfered, and the originality, composition and metallurgical characteristics of the plates.
According to the court, the final report from the NML provides a comprehensive scientific explanation of the process allegedly adopted by the accused. It explains how the gold was allegedly stripped from the copper plates and identifies their composition and metallurgical characteristics.
The analysis also enabled the investigating agency to determine the quality and quantity of gold originally used for cladding the plates and the amount of gold utilised for nano-gold plating at Smart Creations, providing a scientific basis for understanding the alleged modus operandi.
The laboratory also examined the stripping salt seized from Smart Creations to ascertain whether it was capable of stripping the gold cladding from the copper plates in the manner alleged by the prosecution. SIT officers visited the NML between July 9 and 11 and recorded the statements of the scientists who conducted the examinations as part of the investigation.
The SIT informed the court that the investigation in one case has been substantially completed and that the final report can be filed within 30 days. Thereafter, appropriate steps will be taken to obtain the required prosecution sanction from the competent authority.
The SIT also informed the court that transactions relating to the alleged pilfering of gold during September 2025 are being clubbed with the ongoing investigation. It submitted that the scientific findings received from the NML have provided fresh insights and a clearer understanding of the alleged modus operandi in those transactions as well.
As many as 54 witnesses have been examined in connection with the 2025 transactions, and the investigating agency assured the court that the final report would be filed without further delay while seeking additional time to complete certain confidential aspects of the investigation.
Observing that the prosecution case is based on scientific and forensic evidence and not merely on ocular or circumstantial evidence, the bench said the specialised analysis carried out by the NML constituted a vital and indispensable component of the investigation.
It also observed that no other laboratory in the country possesses the specialised infrastructure, equipment and technical expertise required to conduct such sophisticated metallurgical examinations. Appreciating the laboratory’s role, the court said its willingness to undertake the challenging assignment and the quality of its scientific analysis had substantially aided the progress of the investigation.
Directing the SIT to complete the remaining investigation and file the final report before the jurisdictional court at the earliest, the bench posted the matter for further consideration on September 3.
YC workers’ assault case: Accused told to file counter affidavit
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the accused gunmen of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who were granted bail by the Alappuzha Sessions Court in the Youth Congress assault case, to file their counter affidavits in response to the state’s plea seeking cancellation of bail. The state government had approached the HC challenging the Sessions Court order, contending that the order contained “facts contrary to the records”. The court adjourned the matter to August 10.
‘Form spl squads for hit-and-run cases’
Kochi: Expressing concern over the growing number of unresolved hit-and-run cases, the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State Police Chief to constitute special squads in every district to trace offending vehicles and offenders. The court also directed the State Police Chief to hand over the investigation into three hit-and-run cases in Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Ernakulam Rural and Ernakulam City to District Crime Branch teams headed by officers not below the rank of DySP. Justice G Girish issued the directive while disposing of three writ petitions filed by two injured victims and the widow of a deceased victim after the vehicles involved in the accidents remained untraced.