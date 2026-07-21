Waqf Board backs Act, LDF in a fix

MALAPPURAM: Virtually accepting the amended central Waqf Act’s provision mandating non-Muslim members in the Waqf Board, the LDF-appointed Kerala State Waqf Board has told the Supreme Court that it is the state government’s responsibility to nominate them.

In its special leave petition (SLP) challenging the Kerala High Court’s interim order that effectively froze the functioning of the statutory body, the board told the apex court that the absence of two non-Muslim members and other pending nominees cannot be grounds to invalidate or reconstitute the board, as appointing them is solely the responsibility of the state government.

The government has no authority to reorganise or supersede the present board merely because those appointments have not yet been made, it said.

The petition assumes significance as the Board has, rather than challenging the validity of the amendment, argued that implementing the provision is the statutory responsibility of the state government and that any delay or failure on its part cannot be used to suspend or dismantle the existing body.

Some pro-CPM groups had blamed the UDF government for failing to oppose the provision mandating non-Muslim members in the Kerala High Court, alleging that it was toeing the BJP line.