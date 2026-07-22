BJP’s privatisation agenda pursued by UDF: Pinarayi

ALAPPUZHA: Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the UDF is implementing the BJP’s policy of dismantling the public sector, warning that such a move would undermine the state’s interests.Speaking at the first death anniversary meeting of former chief minister V S Achuthanandan at Valiyachudukadu in Alappuzha, Pinarayi said the BJP’s policy that public sector enterprises need not continue is now being pursued by the UDF in Kerala.

He accused the UDF of having a strong inclination towards privatisation and an “allergy” to public sector institutions. “We have taken an uncompromising stand against the government because its policies are against Kerala’s interests.

We cannot support any move that pushes the state backwards, and we will strongly resist such attempts,” he said. Party state secretary M V Govindan, leaders T M Thomas Isaac R Nazar, C S Sujatha and others spoke.