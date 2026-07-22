Kerala CM Satheesan extends support to protesting students in NEET row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calling the actions taken by the Delhi police against opposition leaders who protested outside the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi on Tuesday a 'manhunt', Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday extended the state government's support to the students protesting over the NEET row.

"Our key leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and even our minister PC Vishnunadh, were shamefully apprehended by the Delhi Police. This should be seen as the extension of the police action against the students who protested at the national capital on Monday," the CM said in a cabinet briefing press conference here.

Stating that the government will support students who are protesting at the Jantar Mandir, Satheesan also said that the ongoing agitation is being made representing many students across the country. "We even tried to bring the issue in the parliament on Tuesday, but it was not allowed, which was why we had to do an agitation yesterday," he said.

Pointing out that many students have committed suicide, the CM said that the Union Government has not taken strong action on the issue, which cannot be suffered for long. He also reiterated that the Kerala Legislative Assembly has also passed a resolution on the issue.

When asked by reporters whether the Congress was too late to act for students' rights, the Chief Minister said that the party had been actively conducting campaigns on this issue. "Even Rahul Gandhi held events in Kota to address this," he said.

Meanwhile, the State BJP is hosting a protest march to the KPCC office on Wednesday afternoon, in response to the protest staged by Congress before the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi. Responding to this, the CM said that the BJP has the right to protest in the country, and the government will not oppose it. "They have many issues to address, including their internal election fund corruption...Also, is the KPCC president responsible for the students who committed suicides following the NEET paper leak?" he asked.