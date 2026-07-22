Kerala CPM plans sweeping organisational overhaul after poll setback

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM is preparing for a sweeping organisational overhaul, with party committees from the state leadership to the grassroots set to be reconstituted, to strengthen its organisational machinery.

The exercise will begin after the extended state committee meeting in September and continue through the organisational conference process scheduled to commence next year.

Committees from the state to district, area, local and branch level, will be reviewed and reconstituted. Inactive members and those who failed to show organisational effectiveness are unlikely to find a place in the new bodies. “Those who are inactive and those who failed to demonstrate organisational effectiveness are likely to be left out of the reorganisation,” a CPM central committee member said. “The Kerala unit has long taken pride in its membership strength. We have realised that numbers alone are not enough to win struggles and elections,” he said.

The CPM’s membership in Kerala has grown to around 5.6 lakh. However, following its devastating electoral setback, the leadership concluded in a detailed review that it had failed to nurture its cadre organisationally, politically and ideologically. The review also found that the party failed to strengthen the organisational outlook and capacity of its cadre. As per the leadership, the party failed to keep pace with changing times, resulting in lapses in the functioning of leaders and cadres alike.

“We also failed to take decisions based on a proper assessment of the evolving political situation,” a senior leader said. “The party did not take disciplinary action against those who adopted anti-party positions. Besides, the leadership displayed overconfidence despite setbacks in the parliamentary and local body elections. We failed to undertake deep introspection,” he said.