Kerala taxi drivers go offline, demand fair rates, job security

KOCHI: ‘Online taxis’ went offline across the state on Tuesday and will remain so until their demands are met. The declaration was made by the All Kerala Online Drivers Union Alliance, which has put forward 11 demands, including fair fare revisions, driver welfare, and an end to illegal bike taxis. On day one of the strike, around 80% of the ride-hailing app-based taxis remained offline even as agitators took out a march to the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

With a major chunk of drivers remaining off-road, the digital platforms saw a surge in demand, causing them to increase the fares up to three times the normal rates. According to Smitha Nair, a techie, the wait for a ride on Uber on Tuesday night was much longer and got cancelled multiple times before she got one, but at a much higher fare than usual. In another case, Mini Joseph, a resident of Tripunithura, decided not to accept the Uber ride after seeing the surge.

“For a ride that usually costs Rs 200 or Rs 250, the fare shown on Tuesday morning for a ride from Tripunithura to Ernakulam was `800. It was a huge shock. Even getting a ride was difficult,” Mini said. “Things will turn worse as the drivers are planning an indefinite strike,” she added.

As the strike gained momentum, reports emerged of striking drivers in Thiruvananthapuram pressuring those on the road to go offline and support the agitation. “A few drivers wanted to cash in on the strike and operated their services. We are convincing them to turn off their apps to make the protest a success,” said a driver.

Marking their agitation, around 200 drivers staged a protest march to the secretariat on Tuesday afternoon, demanding immediate resolution of their grievances. A prolonged agitation will however adversely affect the tourism industry, said M P Sivadathan, state president of the Kerala Homestays and Tourism Society (KHATS).