Kerala to impose Rs 10,000 fine for pet abandonment, unlicensed breeding

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is set to impose a Rs 10,000 penalty for abandoning pet dogs, keeping them without licences and operating illegal breeding centres or pet shops without valid licences. The move comes even as the government struggles to comply with the Supreme Court’s directive to remove stray dogs from public places due to a severe shortage of shelters.

Racing against the August 7 deadline, the state is finalising a comprehensive stray dog management action plan to be submitted before the Kerala High Court.

As per estimates with the local self-government department (LSGD) and animal husbandry department, Kerala has around 8 lakh pet dogs and around 4 lakh stray dogs. The state has decided to tighten regulations on pet ownership and breeding as abandoned pet dogs contribute significantly to the population of aggressive strays.

LSGD principal director Divya S Iyer told TNIE that the state has already forwarded the Supreme Court’s directives to all districts, local bodies and the departments concerned, and is now compiling compliance reports while simultaneously preparing a comprehensive action plan.

“We are formulating a stray dog management action plan based on four key pillars, with euthanasia being considered only as a measure of last resort when every other intervention fails,” she said.

The action plan focuses on pet dog management, making licensing mandatory, strengthening vaccination coverage, regulating pet shops and breeders, and introducing stringent action against pet abandonment.

“Pet dog abandonment is one of the biggest contributors to aggressive stray dogs. When pet dogs are abandoned, they are unable to survive on the streets and often become involved in territorial conflicts, making them aggressive,” Divya said.