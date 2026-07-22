Pala municipality chairperson Diya voted out

KOTTAYAM: Ending months-long political uncertainty and turmoil in the UDF-ruled Pala municipality in Kottayam, chairperson Diya Binu Pulikkakandam was voted out of office on Tuesday after a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition led by the LDF was passed with the support of a section of Congress councillors.

With this, nearly seven-month tenure of Diya, one of the youngest chairpersons in the country, came to an end.

The no-trust motion was brought in the wake of the prolonged rift between Congress councillors and members of the Independent Collective led by the Pulikkakandam family. In the 26-member council, the motion was carried with 17 votes, while the remaining nine members abstained. Besides LDF’s 12 councillors, five members from the ruling side— four of Congress and a Congress rebel—voted in favour of the motion, defying the whip issued by the District Congress Committee (DCC). Independent Collective members, including Diya, two Congress councillors and six others, abstained.

Congress councillors told reporters that UDF would retain power in the council, hinting at possible support from KC(M). Leader of Opposition Biju Paloopatavan of KC(M) also said the party has no objection in cooperating with the 17 councillors who “raised their voices for justice.”

The Congress leadership indicated that disciplinary action would be initiated against those who allegedly violated the party whip.