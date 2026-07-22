SC sets aside Kerala HC order freezing Waqf Board activities

KOZHIKODE: In a partial victory to the Kerala State Waqf Board, the Supreme Court has set aside the Kerala High Court order that said the board should function under the supervision of a joint secretary appointed by the state government.

The CJI-headed bench passed the order on Tuesday on Waqf Board’s appeal against the HC’s decision to freeze the board’s activities. “The direction that the board shall function under supervision of joint secretary is hereby deleted. The Joint secretary/Additional Secretary being a member of the board should continue to function in that capacity,” the SC said.

The board also prayed for a stay on the HC order that barred the board from taking any important policy decisions and not to go for capital expenditures. “The matter is coming up before High Court on Wednesday. We direct the High Court to decide expeditiously after giving a fair opportunity to the parties”, the SC said.

Waqf Board chairman K S Hamsa told reporters that the top court order is a victory for the board as the first prayer was against the appointment of the joint secretary.

“There were issues like ban on policy decisions and on capital expenditures. The Supreme Court did not intervene as the High Court is considering the case on Wednesday. All our grievances have been addressed,” he said.