Tonnes of e-waste found dumped in Tenkasi, TN points fingers at Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dumping of tonnes of electronic and mixed waste, suspected to have originated from Kerala, on a plot in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district has once again exposed the persistent problem of illegal cross-border waste transportation and has revived concerns over enforcement failures especially after the biomedical waste dumping controversy that forced intervention by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Around 10 tonnes of waste comprising electronic scrap, discarded mobile phone components, plastic waste, damaged car seats, electrical wires, thermocol from dismantled refrigerators and tablets were discovered dumped at Keezha Kadayam panchayat in Tenkasi.

According to Keezha Kadayam panchayat authorities, the waste was found about 100 feet from the Kadayam-Tenkasi Road, near a burial ground of the panchayat.

The latest incident has intensified questions over Kerala’s waste management ecosystem, particularly the monitoring of waste transporters and the disposal of electronic waste generated by municipalities, commercial establishments and private agencies. Following complaints, the Kadayam police registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

Keezha Kadayam panchayat president Jeyasakthivel told TNIE that the local body had demanded that the waste be removed immediately and taken back by those responsible.

“As per preliminary examination, the dumped material which included electronic waste, plastic and leather waste originated from Kerala. We have recovered some documents from the heap of waste which clearly indicate that it’s from Kerala.