‘Use discretion’: Kerala Police chief on handcuffing those arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent fallout of the incident where some CPM-SFI workers, who were arrested in connection with the attack on Enforcement Directorate personnel were taken to court in handcuffs, the state police chief has warned cops against misusing the provision in Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers officers to put handcuffs on arrested persons.

Ravada A Chandrasekhar said it was observed that ambiguity still existed on the use of handcuffs. Though Section 43 (3) of the BNSS empowers cops to handcuff persons, they should exercise discretion.

“Before handcuffing, the arresting officer or escorting officer should assess whether it’s required in the case of persons falling under any of the 12 categories mentioned in the Section. If one does not fall under the categories, normally they should not be handcuffed.

The specific reason for handcuffing should be recorded in the general diary,” said the communique, while also reminding cops not to parade handcuffed individuals in public or before media. It said medical and humanitarian considerations shall be taken into account before taking a decision.