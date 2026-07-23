BJP faces fresh black money allegation in Thrissur

THRISSUR : A fresh allegation of black money dealings before the assembly election has shaken the BJP in the district, after a former office staff member spoke out against the party and its leaders. While the BJP has already denied the allegations, it seems both Congress and CPM are not ready to let go of it any time soon.

Akshay, a former office staffer and driver who worked for the BJP, came out against its district leaders, alleging that more than Rs 25 crore in black money was brought to the party’s district office at Chembukkav ahead of the assembly elections. He further alleged that over 17 sacks of black money were brought and BJP leaders took out portions from it.

Akshay said, “It was before the assembly elections. Organisational secretary K P Suresh called and asked me to switch off the CCTV camera, and I told him I didn’t know how. They asked me to stay out of the office that day, and I did as they instructed. Two days later, I was entrusted with driving the car in which they were transporting the black money to a rented house nearby.

I joined them without knowing what they were doing. It was only later that I came to know about what was really going on,” he said. Akshay worked from November 14, 2025 to July 14, 2026 at BJP’s district office. He said that on the day of the election results on May 4, the DVRs of the CCTV cameras were changed to erase the evidence, which can be understood if probed.