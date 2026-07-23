BJP protests over Congress stir before PM’s residence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In response to the Congress’ surprise sit-in protest before the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the police brutality towards protesting students, the Kerala BJP took out a march to the KPCC headquarters here on Wednesday.

Inaugurated by the party’s state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and attended by MLAs V Muraleedharan and B B Gopakumar among other prominent leaders, the march was blocked by the police, who used water cannons on the protestors. Meanwhile, the BJP’s protest received flak on social media.

Stating that the prime minister does not compromise on the interests of youngsters, Rajeev said that Modi had promised to ensure strict action against those who leaked the NEET question paper.

“The Congress’ protest before the PM’s residence was aimed at creating anarchy in the country. No justification can be given to the Congress’ act of entering the high-security zone comprising the PM’s residence by violating laws,” Rajeev said while inaugurating the march.

In a controversial remark, BJP’s parliamentary party leader B B Gopakumar said that suspected foreign funding behind NEET protests should be investigated.