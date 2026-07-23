Centre declares four key Kerala rail doubling stretches as special projects

KOLLAM: The Centre has taken a key step towards expediting the long-pending doubling of Kerala's coastal railway line by declaring four stretches, including three in Alappuzha district, as ‘Special Railway Projects’ under the Railways (Amendment) Act, 2008, bringing them under a special statutory framework for land acquisition.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Railways (Southern Railway), the notified stretches include the 12.66-km Alappuzha-Ambalapuzha section (Rs 324.16 crore), the 21.10-km Thuravur-Mararikulam section (Rs 451 crore) and the 10.65-km Alappuzha-Mararikulam section (Rs 220.51 crore) in Alappuzha district. The notification also covers the 1.80-km Palakkad Town-Parli Bypass Line (Rs 163.57 crore) in Palakkad district.

The declaration brings the projects under the special railway project framework envisaged under the Railways (Amendment) Act, enabling land acquisition through provisions laid down in the legislation. It empowers the Railways to appoint a competent authority to oversee the acquisition process, including issuing notifications, determining compensation and addressing objections, to facilitate the execution of railway projects.

The notification comes as the Railways steps up work on the Ernakulam-Kayamkulam doubling project, one of Kerala's key rail infrastructure projects aimed at easing congestion on the busy coastal corridor. Upon completion, the Mararikulam-Alappuzha doubling project is expected to facilitate the operation of nine additional passenger trains in each direction every day and support freight traffic of 2.88 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The larger coastal doubling project is expected to enhance line capacity, improve punctuality of passenger and freight services, reduce delays caused by trains waiting at crossing stations on the predominantly single-line route, and pave the way for the introduction of additional train services.

"The Union and the state government should work together to expedite land acquisition. In many other states, railway projects progress faster because state governments extend timely support. In Kerala, delays in land acquisition continue to be the biggest hurdle. Once the required land is acquired, work on the Thuravur-Ambalapuzha stretch can progress rapidly as the terrain is favourable and has fewer canal crossings," said Varghese S Edayady, state president of the Thirukochi Rail Commuters Welfare Association.

A Southern Railway official said foundation work has already commenced on the Thuravur section and efforts are under way to expedite land acquisition for the remaining stretches.

The notification is expected to facilitate the next phase of land acquisition for the identified railway projects.