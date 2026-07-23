CPM central leadership pulls up Kerala unit over poll setback

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM national leadership has delivered a strong indictment of the party’s Kerala leadership, holding it responsible for failing to anticipate and effectively respond to controversies arising from its decisions. The party leadership said these failures contributed to the state unit’s huge setback in the assembly elections.

The review report adopted by the Central Committee (CC), which was presented at the state secretariat meeting on Wednesday, asked the Kerala unit to ‘own up’ its failures.

The CC observed that “the top leadership of the state committee failed to assess the adverse impact of its decisions and react promptly to address the issues. Therefore, the responsibility for the choice of candidates in certain constituencies and the lack of adequate representation for women, minorities and youth cannot be placed on the district committees alone”. “The state leadership should own up this responsibility,” it said.

The CC also criticised the state leadership for ignoring its directive to initiate disciplinary action against Pathanamthitta district committee member and former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, following his arrest in the Sabarimala temple gold theft case.

The state leadership had argued that Padmakumar’s imprisonment made it difficult to initiate disciplinary proceedings after seeking his explanation, admitting that the delay was a lapse on its part.

Rejecting the explanation, the central committee said that immediately after the arrest of Padmakumar, the party’s national leadership had asked the state unit to take disciplinary action, but no action was taken.