Kannur youth turns donkey milk into premium soap, eyes expansion into cosmetics

KANNUR: Twenty-two-year-old Yadhukrishna T T, a resident of Olavilam near Chokli in Kannur district, has drawn attention with his unique venture of producing soap from donkey milk.The young entrepreneur has introduced donkey milk-based bathing soaps under the brand name Miracle Donkeys, using the cold-processing method.

The product has gradually been gaining popularity as more people become aware of their availability.Yadhukrishna currently sells donkey milk soaps in three variants — turmeric, aloe vera-rosemary, and tulsi-neem-honey. Each soap weighs 125 grams and is priced at Rs 500.

“I started making soaps using donkey milk at the start of this year and initially sold them through WhatsApp. Since then, demand has been steadily increasing,”Yadhukrishna said.

Over the past two months, he has sold around 50 soaps each month. “Many customers are buying the soap after learning about the medicinal and skin-care benefits associated with donkey milk,”he said.

Yadhukrishna started a donkey farm in 2024 with 20 donkeys purchased from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh,initially aiming to sell donkey milk. However,he later shifted his focus to manufacturing soap after finding that demand for fresh donkey milk was limited and transporting it over long distances was difficult.

Before changing his business model, he sold donkey milk locally at prices ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 per litre. At present, he has two donkeys on his farm, with focus firmly on producing soaps.“I learnt the process of making donkey milk soap from Udayam Suryakanthi Productions near Payyanur, where I currently manufacture the soaps.I also plan to expand into cosmetic products made from donkey milk in the future,” he said.

Having learnt dairy farm entrepreneurship,Yadhukrishna entered the farming sector inspired by his father Bash B’s methods. He added that one of the biggest challenges is that many people are still unaware of the medicinal benefits of donkey milk.