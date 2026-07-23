Kerala farmers battle rising seed costs before Onam season

KOCHI: With rows of long beans climbing trellises, okra plants flowering and cucumber vines spreading across his three-acre farm in Kalady, Binumon K G is racing against time for the Onam harvest. If the weather holds, the award-winning farmer’s fields will supply long beans, naadan beans, ladies’ finger and cucumbers to festival markets, while elephant foot yam, banana and tapioca add to the farm’s diversity.

But this season, according to Binumon, pests or excessive rain —or the lack of it — didn’t present the biggest challenge. It came much before sowing — in the form of seed packets. “Cucumber seeds that cost `610 for a 25-gram packet last year are now `800. Even a one-gram packet costs around `30,” he said. Worse still, he added, the quality of cucumber seeds available in the market has deteriorated sharply this year, affecting germination and crop establishment.

Like many commercial vegetable growers, Binumon bought his seeds from a local outlet in Kalady, although a government-recognised seed store also functions in Okkal on the Kalady-Perumbavoor road. Despite the challenges, he remains optimistic that his farm will produce enough vegetables for Onam markets.

His experience mirrors a larger crisis confronting Kerala’s vegetable sector.

Every Onam season, traditional feasts push the demand for fresh vegetables. Farmers begin planting months in advance to cash in on the season. Yet, even as cultivation expands, Kerala continues to struggle with one of the most basic requirements of farming: quality seeds.