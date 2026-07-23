Kerala HC sees bid to protect accused in Nithin Raj death case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday expressed strong suspicion that there was a conspiracy at the highest levels of the police to protect the main accused in the death of Anjarakandy Dental College student Nithin Raj.

Justice A Badharudeen observed that the manner in which the accused faculty member Dr M K Ram was produced before the Sessions Court without complying with the Supreme Court’s mandatory guidelines on arrest indicated an attempt to facilitate his release on bail.

The court remarked that the investigating officer, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), appeared to have been “rewarded” for helping the accused secure bail and observed that the proverb, “Even a hawk will not fly above money,” seemed applicable to the case.

The court directed the police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the circumstances under which Dr Ram secured bail from the Thalassery Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases. It warned that if the police failed to do so, the High Court would consider ordering such an inquiry, including an examination of the call records of those connected with the accused.

The investigating officer has been directed to appear before the High Court on Friday with all records produced before the Sessions Court when the accused was remanded. He has also been asked to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions requiring the grounds of arrest to be communicated to an accused.