Kerala HC sees bid to protect accused in Nithin Raj death case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday expressed strong suspicion that there was a conspiracy at the highest levels of the police to protect the main accused in the death of Anjarakandy Dental College student Nithin Raj.
Justice A Badharudeen observed that the manner in which the accused faculty member Dr M K Ram was produced before the Sessions Court without complying with the Supreme Court’s mandatory guidelines on arrest indicated an attempt to facilitate his release on bail.
The court remarked that the investigating officer, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), appeared to have been “rewarded” for helping the accused secure bail and observed that the proverb, “Even a hawk will not fly above money,” seemed applicable to the case.
The court directed the police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the circumstances under which Dr Ram secured bail from the Thalassery Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases. It warned that if the police failed to do so, the High Court would consider ordering such an inquiry, including an examination of the call records of those connected with the accused.
The investigating officer has been directed to appear before the High Court on Friday with all records produced before the Sessions Court when the accused was remanded. He has also been asked to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions requiring the grounds of arrest to be communicated to an accused.
The court also directed that a copy of the bail order be produced and asked the Special Court that granted bail to submit a report on whether it had verified compliance with the Supreme Court’s arrest guidelines before considering the bail plea.
The court noted that it had earlier directed bail courts to ensure such compliance.
The observations came while hearing a petition filed by Nithin Raj’s parents, Latha and Rajan, challenging the circumstances under which Dr Ram obtained bail. The matter will be taken up again on Friday.
Justice Badharudeen described the episode as a failure of the administration and questioned whether the police existed to harass ordinary citizens while protecting influential persons.
He further observed that the DySP’s actions appeared to be part of a larger conspiracy involving senior police officers and questioned the police theory that Nithin Raj died by suicide due to loan app debts.
The court also criticised the subsequent change of the investigation team, observing that it appeared to be an attempt to divert attention from the lapses in the probe.