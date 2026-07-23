Kerala suspends ex-ADGP Ajith Kumar over SIT findings on police atrocity against Youth Congress workers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, has been reportedly suspended following the Special Investigation Team report on police atrocity against Youth Congress workers at Alappuzha in December 2023. However, no official statement yet from the home ministy on the suspension yet.

The state government on Wednesday received the SIT report that was filed with the State Police Chief on June 23. The report had adverse remarks on Ajith, who was accused of forcing the initial investigators to tweak their report in favour of Pinarayi’s security men.

Five cops, including three DySPs, and two cops who were earlier attached to the office of Ajith, will also be subjected to departmental action.

The cops, who initially conducted the probe, had testified that they were summoned to the ADGP’s office and forced by two officers there to prepare a report in favour of Pinarayi’s security men.

The SIT collected digital evidence to corroborate the testimonial of the sleuths that it was at the behest of Ajith that the probe was sabotaged. Ajith in his explanation filed before the State Police Chief had categorically denied the allegation and said he did not pressurize the investigators to tweak their report. The timing of suspension holds significance as Ajith is awaiting promotion as DGP after Fire and Rescue Services Director Nitin Agarwal hangs his boot on July 31.

With this move, the government has effectively blocked his aspirations for the time being. The SIT headed by A P Shoukathali, who is now Kozhikode city commissioner, had filed his report with the police chief on June 23. However, no further action was taken on it for a while, which attracted media glare and criticism from the Congress workers.

As pressure began mounting, the report was returned by Ravada A Chandrasekhar to the SIT head citing that it lacked clarity on some matters, including the alleged role played by Ajith in sabotaging the probe. More concrete evidence, including digital ones, was mentioned subsequently in the report that was re-submitted by the SIT to the police chief.