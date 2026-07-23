Kerala: T T Sreekumar wins SSF Sahityotsav Award

KOZHIKODE: Eminent writer, media analyst, and social critic T. T. Sreekumar has been selected for the 13th Kerala Sahityotsav Award instituted by Sunni Students Federation (SSF) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Malayalam literature and the fields of socio-cultural and intellectual criticism.

The recipient was selected by a jury chaired by renowned poet K. Sachidanandan. The other members of the jury were writers T. D. Ramakrishnan and P. N. Gopikrishnan, along with C. N. Jafer, Managing Editor of Risala. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,001 and a specially designed commemorative plaque.

Sreekumar is widely recognised for his distinctive reflections on Malayalam cultural thought and modernity. Through his essays and books, which seamlessly integrate technology, politics, development, and culture, he has made significant contributions to Malayalam intellectual literature. The jury observed that his writings have offered readers fresh perspectives on Kerala's modernity and cultural history while creatively engaging with contemporary issues through insightful analyses of digital-age politics and the cultural implications of technology.

Instituted by the SSF Kerala State Committee in 2012, the Kerala Sahityotsav Award honours writers whose works embody literary excellence and social commitment. Previous recipients include Balakrishnan Vallikkunnu (2012), Pokker Kadalundi (2013), Thoppil Mohamed Meeran (2014), M. A. Rahman (2015), Veeran Kutty (2016), K. P. Ramanunni (2017), P. Surendran (2018), K. Satchidanandan (2019), N. S. Madhavan (2022), Dr. Shashi Tharoor (2023), P. N. Gopikrishnan (2024), and T. D. Ramakrishnan (2025).

The award will be presented on 25 July at the Kerala Sahityotsav in Alappuzha by K. P. Mohammed Musliyar Kombam, Member of the Samastha Central Mushawara. The ceremony will also be attended by senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Kannada poet Kamalakar Bhat, writer K. P. Ramanunni, Syed Muneerul Ahdal, President of SSF Kerala, and Dr. Aboobacker, General Secretary of SSF Kerala.