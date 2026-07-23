New probe team takes over Nithin Raj death case

KANNUR: The newly constituted investigation team on Wednesday took over the probe into the suicide of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student of Kannur Dental College in Anjarakandy, by visiting the Kannur Crime Branch office. Malappuram Crime Branch superintendent of police Mohanchandran M P will lead the new team.

Mohanachandran held a detailed meeting with the officers of the previous team ahead of the fresh probe. The case has come under increased scrutiny after the High Court criticised the police over the manner in which the investigation was handled on July 22.

SP Mohanchandran said, “DySP Jeevan George is in charge of the investigation. The re-arrest of the first accused, Dr M K Ram, will be carried out soon.

We have already filed an application before the court seeking his re-arrest, and further action will be taken based on the court’s directions. We will also record the statements of Nithin Raj’s family again as a new team is investigating the case.

It will be checked whether any details have been left out in this matter. In addition, the probe will examine the alleged involvement of loan sharks in Nithin Raj’s death.”

The investigation suffered a setback after the first accused, Dr M K Ram, was released by the Thalassery Principal District & Sessions Court on July 20.