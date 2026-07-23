Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary K Alikutty Musliyar passes away at 81



Alikutty Musliyar held several key positions in Samastha and its affiliated organisations over the decades. He served as Samastha Perinthalmanna Taluk Secretary, Malappuram District Vice President, member of the Samastha Mushavara, SYS General Secretary from 1992 to 2016, Samastha Joint Secretary from 2010, and General Secretary of Samastha from 2016. He also served as Vice President of the Samastha Education Board and led the Jamia alumni organisation, Osfojana.



An internationally recognised scholar, he represented Indian Muslims at conferences across Egypt, Libya, Morocco and Senegal, presenting papers on Islamic studies and Sufism. He was a member of the Islamic Fiqh Council of the Muslim World League and also served on the syllabus formulation committee of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad.



He was Chairman of the Kerala Hajj Committee from 2003 to 2006—the first non-minister to hold the post—and later served as Vice Chairman of the Central Hajj Committee from 2006 to 2009. He was also Vice President of the State Muslim Orphanage Coordination Committee and Chief Editor of Al Muallim, Al Noor and Sunni Afkar magazines.



His funeral prayers and burial will be held at the Juma Masjid cemetery in Tirurkkad, his native place in Malappuram district.