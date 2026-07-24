AI may replace jobs but create new ones: CM Satheesan

KOCHI: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday said that in an era of information explosion, continuous learning is essential for survival. While artificial intelligence may replace certain jobs, it will also create new opportunities, he said, urging students to embrace lifelong learning and adapt to changing times.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Rajagiri Knowledge Summit, themed ‘Prosperity through Knowledge’, organised by Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Sciences (RCMAS).

Higher Education Minister Roji M John, who attended as the guest of honour, said the government is committed to strengthening Kerala’s higher education sector through reforms aimed at retaining students in the state and attracting learners from elsewhere.

The function was presided over by Fr Poulose Kidangen CMI, manager of Rajagiri Educational Institutions. During the event, the chief minister released the Book of Abstracts of the Rajagiri Knowledge Summit by presenting the first copy to the higher education minister.

Fr Ajeesh Puthussery CMI, director of RCMAS; Dr Laly Mathew, principal of RCMAS; Fr Dr Jaison Paul Mulerikkal CMI, principal of RSET; and Dr Neenu Kuriakose, convenor of the summit, also addressed the gathering.

The inaugural day featured a panel discussion by Dr B Ashok, Prof Dr Achuthsankar S Nair, Dr Saji Gopinath and Sunil Prabhakar on the impact of artificial intelligence on higher education and the need to build future-ready institutions.

An Industry-Academia Dialogue Forum explored ways to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry.