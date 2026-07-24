E-waste dumping in TN exposes gaps in Kerala’s management system

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recent news reports of tonnes of electronic waste, allegedly from Kerala, dumped in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district have exposed the glaring gaps in the state’s e-waste management system.

While Kerala has put in place a scientific collection and recycling mechanism through the local self-government department (LSGD) and the Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL), officials admit that only a small fraction of e-waste generated in the state reaches authorised collection channels.

Most of it continues to be diverted to the informal sector, where valuable components are salvaged and the remaining low-value or hazardous waste is often dumped illegally to save on costs.

The LSGD had last year launched Eco Banks as designated collection centres for e-waste and other special non-biodegradable waste generated by households and institutions to reduce dependence on scrap dealers and ensure that discarded electronic items reach authorised recyclers through CKCL. However, the project has not garnered the expected public response.

According to CKCL, the state agency responsible for scientific management of non-biodegradable waste, 2,678 metric tonnes of non-hazardous e-waste were collected and scientifically processed between March 2014 and March 2025.

It handled around 422 metric tonnes of e-waste during 2025-26 and has already collected and disposed of 33 metric tonnes until June this fiscal.