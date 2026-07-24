Kerala HC declines to suspend sentence of two convicts

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has refused to suspend the sentences awarded by the Ernakulam Sessions Court to two more convicts in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case.

The duo had sought suspension of their 20-year prison sentences pending the disposal of their appeals against the trial court’s verdict. Dismissing the pleas of Saleem alias Vadival Saleem and Pradeep, the fifth and sixth accused, respectively, the court observed that they had assisted and aided the commission of the crime and shared the common intention of all the conspirators. Earlier, the court had dismissed a similar plea filed by Sunil alias Pulsar Suni.

The Division Bench observed: “On going through the​ trial court’s judgment and the materials on record, we are of the view that, prima facie, there is sufficient evidence to prove the alleged conspiracy among accused Nos. 1 to 6, who are the convicts in the case. They acted in furtherance of the conspiracy and executed their plan with precision.”