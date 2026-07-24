Kerala will be made national AI hub, says CM Satheesan

KOCHI: Kerala will be transformed into a national hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said while inaugurating Naviq Technology, an AI company launched by IBS Software Group to drive innovation in the global travel industry, in Kochi on Thursday.

“The world is witnessing an unprecedented explosion of knowledge, with AI rapidly becoming an indispensable tool. The CMO has already begun using an AI-powered dashboard to monitor the progress of investment projects in the state,” Satheesan said.

Citing global expert projections, he said AI will reach levels comparable to human intelligence in several domains by the end of this decade. “To understand and adapt to these rapid technological changes, the government has established a Global Job Watch Tower. Based on recommendations associated with the initiative, educational curricula and syllabi will be revised to align with emerging industry requirements and future skills,” Satheesan said.

Industries and IT Minister P K Kunhalikutty said society and governments must evolve in step with technological advancements. He also stressed the need to harness opportunities emerging from AI.

“The State IT Mission is being transformed into the Future Technology Mission, which will help drive integrated development across multiple sectors,” Kunhalikutty said. IT secretary Seeram Sambasiva Rao said the adoption of AI is essential at both institutional and individual levels.

“The Electronics Incubator under IIITM-K is being transformed into SemiCon Kerala as part of the state’s efforts to establish a presence in the semiconductor sector,” Sreeram said, adding that the government will also prioritise skill development initiatives.

V K Mathews, founder and executive chairman of IBS Software, described the launch of Naviq Technology as a milestone in the next phase of growth for the IT industry. He noted that AI is set to become the driving force of the digital economy, which accounts for nearly 25% of global economic output.