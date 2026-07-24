Kerala youth turns lockdown idea into thriving eco-friendly business

PATHANAMTHITTA: It began as a teenager’s experiment during the Covid-19 lockdown. Now, Akash Akhilesh’s thriving green enterprise is slowly but steadily replacing plastic with sustainable alternatives — from bamboo toothbrushes and bottles to seed pencils and coconut-shell products — proving that environmental responsibility and entrepreneurship can go hand in hand.
Akash was a Class XII student at Kidangannoor SVGV Higher Secondary School, near Aranmula, when the nationwide lockdown disrupted normal life. Like many youngsters, he found himself wondering how to use the unexpected free time. Instead of waiting for normalcy to return, he began exploring environmentally friendly products. Among them, the idea of introducing toothbrushes made from bamboo stood out.
“A plastic toothbrush can take hundreds of years to decompose, whereas a bamboo toothbrush breaks down naturally within weeks. It’s a small change, but one that can make a big impact on the environment,” the 21-year-old says.
“I wanted to build a venture that would be more than just a business. My goal was to encourage people to adopt sustainable lifestyles by reducing their dependence on plastic and making eco-friendly alternatives affordable and accessible. There’s a common misconception that sustainable living is expensive and meant only for a niche base. I wanted to prove that it can be practical, affordable and within everyone’s reach,” he adds.
With an initial investment of Rs 5,000 from his parents, he sourced materials and launched sales through an Instagram page named ‘Greenloverstore’.
Convincing customers was not easy. Many were hesitant to switch from conventional toothbrushes. The turning point came when social-media influencers began promoting the products, helping the brand to reach a wider audience.
The venture has grown into what Akash describes as Kerala’s first dedicated eco-friendly brand, with sales taking place through its Instagram page and official website.
Expanding product range
Within two years, Greenloverstore had expanded well beyond toothbrushes. The brand presently offers 11 products, including bamboo water bottles, cups, notebooks, earbuds, recycled paper seed pencils, neem wood combs and coconut shell products — all priced between Rs 12 and Rs 750.
Five years on, Akash is now looking beyond eco-friendly products. His next startup, Morfuel — short for Morning Fuel — is aimed at solving another everyday problem: people skipping breakfast because of hectic schedules. “Today’s generation is always on the move. Many people skip breakfast simply because they don’t have the time to prepare it,” Akash says.
“With Morfuel, we want to make breakfast quick, nutritious and convenient through ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink options.” The brand is set to debut in Bengaluru, with a focus on high-protein breakfast meals for health-conscious consumers. “We’re positioning Morfuel as India’s next performance breakfast brand. Our vision is to make healthy breakfasts as convenient as they are nutritious, so people don’t have to compromise on their first meal of the day,” he says, speaking with the confidence of a seasoned entrepreneur well beyond his years.
Having just completed his BSc in agriculture from Parul University, Gujarat, Akash plans to pursue a postgraduate degree after a year’s break. Until then, he intends to devote his full attention to the day-to-day operations of his business and scaling it up.
His mother Biji, father Akhilesh, who works abroad, and younger brother Ashik, a Class VII student, play an active role in running the venture. “Managing studies and business together was difficult in the beginning, but over time I learned how to balance both,” he says.A recent recognition by India Book of Records has come as a major milestone in Akash’s entrepreneurial journey. Yet his larger goals remain unchanged: promoting sustainable living through affordable, eco-friendly alternatives and inspiring more young people to embrace green entrepreneurship.