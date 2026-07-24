Kerala youth turns lockdown idea into thriving eco-friendly business

PATHANAMTHITTA: It began as a teenager’s experiment during the Covid-19 lockdown. Now, Akash Akhilesh’s thriving green enterprise is slowly but steadily replacing plastic with sustainable alternatives — from bamboo toothbrushes and bottles to seed pencils and coconut-shell products — proving that environmental responsibility and entrepreneurship can go hand in hand.

Akash was a Class XII student at Kidangannoor SVGV Higher Secondary School, near Aranmula, when the nationwide lockdown disrupted normal life. Like many youngsters, he found himself wondering how to use the unexpected free time. Instead of waiting for normalcy to return, he began exploring environmentally friendly products. Among them, the idea of introducing toothbrushes made from bamboo stood out.

“A plastic toothbrush can take hundreds of years to decompose, whereas a bamboo toothbrush breaks down naturally within weeks. It’s a small change, but one that can make a big impact on the environment,” the 21-year-old says.

“I wanted to build a venture that would be more than just a business. My goal was to encourage people to adopt sustainable lifestyles by reducing their dependence on plastic and making eco-friendly alternatives affordable and accessible. There’s a common misconception that sustainable living is expensive and meant only for a niche base. I wanted to prove that it can be practical, affordable and within everyone’s reach,” he adds.

With an initial investment of Rs 5,000 from his parents, he sourced materials and launched sales through an Instagram page named ‘Greenloverstore’.

Convincing customers was not easy. Many were hesitant to switch from conventional toothbrushes. The turning point came when social-media influencers began promoting the products, helping the brand to reach a wider audience.