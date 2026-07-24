KSEB ordered to pay Rs 38.50 lakh for 21-year-old’s electrocution death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing closure to a mother’s five-year legal fight seeking justice for her deceased son, the Permanent Lok Adalat for Public Utility Services has directed the KSEB to pay Rs 38.50 lakh as compensation to the woman, in a ruling that could set a precedent for fixing solatium in similar electrocution deaths in the state.

On October 21, 2021, Sanu, a 21-year-old welding worker from Kollam, was plucking coconuts near his house using an iron rod when it came into contact with an overhead electric line, electrocuting him. He was rushed to Kollam District Hospital, but could not be saved.

Sanu’s mother, Sathyabhama, first moved the Lok Adalat in 2023 citing the KSEB’s failure in maintaining the line safely. However, the board argued that the accident happened due to Sanu’s negligence. It also said that it had paid an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh as full and final settlement.

However, the Permanent Lok Adalat held that KSEB was liable for Sanu’s death regardless of proof of negligence. It noted that the line stayed live instead of tripping when the rod touched it, exposing the failure of the protective fuse system.

The compensation amount was calculated on the basis of the minimum wage for skilled welders fixed by the government. The Lok Adalat allowed a total claim of Rs 38,50,086. After deducting the Rs 2 lakh already paid, it directed KSEB to pay the balance amount, Rs 36,50,100 with 6% annual interest. It also ordered payment of Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.

The order was issued by the forum’s chairperson Sherine Agnes Fernandez and member N Jeevan. Advocates Francy John, S Reghukumar, Threya J Pillai and Arya Suresh Kumar represented the petitioner, Sathyabhama.