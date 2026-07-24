KSRTC rolls out women-only ‘Pink Bus’ in Thiruvananthapuram; expansion on cards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to ensure safe and convenient transit for female commuters, the KSRTC has launched the ‘Pink Bus - Ladies Only’ service in Thiruvananthapuram. Minister C P John inaugurated the state-level initiative at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Depot. The project was announced as part of the UDF government’s 100-day action plan.

Speaking at the inauguration, the minister stressed the government’s commitment to creating a safe environment for women to travel freely. He noted that the lack of safe late-night public transport often forces female commuters to rely on expensive private options. KSRTC plans to evaluate commuter demand scientifically to expand the project to other districts. Future upgrades will include online reservation features and introduction of electric buses, he said.

The Pink Bus will primarily operate after 9pm, catering to night-shift workers - including IT professionals at Technopark and Infosys returning home between 10pm and 5am - as well as hospital staff, moviegoers, and train passengers arriving at Thampanoor. Special services will run between 8pm and 10pm for employees of major commercial hubs.

In addition to late-night operations, special morning services have been scheduled to assist hospital-bound commuters, mothers with young children, and rail passengers travelling toward the Medical College area.

The service operates as an extension of the Priyadarshini scheme. In its initial phase, the service utilises newly acquired Link Fast Passenger buses running along the key city corridor: East Fort, Thampanoor, Pattom, Medical College, RCC, Ulloor, Kazhakkoottam, Technopark, Infosys, LuLu Mall, and KIMS Hospital.

The Pink Bus is a city fast, and passengers have to pay for their tickets.