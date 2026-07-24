Mata Amritanandamayi receives Janani Award

KOLLAM: Mata Amritanandamayi was presented with the Janani Award 2026 instituted by the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam International Foundation in memory of former President A P J Abdul Kalam , at Amritapuri Ashram on Wednesday.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar presented the award, recognising Amma’s contributions to humanitarian service, social transformation and women’s empowerment. The honour was conferred as part of the observance marking the 11th death anniversary of Dr Kalam.

Governor Arlekar said Amma’s message that human life finds fulfilment through selfless service reflected the ideals by which Dr Kalam lived. He said her life and work continue to inspire society by promoting compassion and human values.

Accepting the award, Amma said Dr Kalam dedicated his life to advancing India through science and technology while remaining a model of humility and simplicity despite holding the country’s highest constitutional office. She said his life should continue to inspire future generations and expressed happiness at receiving an award instituted in his memory.

The Governor also unveiled the official poster of ‘Kalam’s Angel’, an AI-supported inspirational film based on Dr Kalam’s vision and values, and inaugurated Janani 2026, a nationwide women’s empowerment initiative.

Foundation chairperson Dr APJM Naseema Marakkar and other office-bearers attended the function.