School fitness procedures to go online from next year in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to ensure hassle-free procedures for schools to obtain fitness certification, the general education department has decided to make the process online from next year.

According to department officials, a preliminary discussion has already taken place between Local Self Government Minister K M Shaji and General Education Minister N Samsudheen. The change will also bring in simplification for fitness procedures, officials added.

“A website will be designed for schools to provide the details about the fitness conditions of the school, which will later be checked by officials from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Forest, Motor Vehicle, Health and Local Self Government departments,” a top official told the TNIE.

While an earlier circular issued to schools from the Health Department listed out so many conditions and permissions from each of the above departments, which the schools had to apply separately, things will now go through a one-stop solution portal, he added.

In addition to this, relaxation will also be brought in the mandatory conditions.