Thiruvananthapuram panchayat launches free YouTube channel to improve English pronunciation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For generations, mastering English pronunciation has remained a challenge for most students in Kerala’s government and aided schools. While classrooms taught grammar and vocabulary, opportunities to hear and practise correct pronunciation were often few and far between.

For 13-year-old Advaith S, a Class VIII student at a government school on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, one lesson changed the way he approached English. He had never realised that pronouncing the letter ‘p’ required a tiny burst of air. Until recently, ‘p’ was just another alphabet. Today, he can confidently produce not only that sound but several other English plosives that follow the same principle.

Advaith is among hundreds of students benefiting from @GOTECDistrictPanchayat, a YouTube channel recently launched by the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat to make English pronunciation lessons freely accessible. The channel, part of the programme named GOTEC-PRO (Global Opportunities Through English Communication-Pronunciation Resource Online), offers structured video lessons and guided practice sessions aimed at improving pronunciation, intelligibility and spoken English.

“The channel gives students free access to structured pronunciation lessons and practice materials designed to improve intelligibility, confidence and spoken English skills,” said Anver K, GOTEC coordinator and English teacher at Vithura GVHSS. Although developed for students of government and aided schools, the resource is freely available to anyone with an internet connection.

The launch marked a significant milestone for the GOTEC programme, which began during the 2022-23 academic year. What started in just 26 schools has now expanded to all 78 government schools under the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat. This year, the initiative has entered the aided school sector as well, with 19 schools enrolled as pilot institutions.