Woman hacked to death by husband after domestic quarrel in Kerala's Kothamangalam

KOCHI: A 46-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband following a domestic quarrel at their house in Pindimana near Kothamangalam on Thursday night. The husband, who sustained injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is under police custody.

The deceased was identified as Sini Biju (46), a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Colony in Pindimana. She was employed as a cleaning staff member at a private hospital in Kothamangalam.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Thursday. An argument is suspected to have broken out between the couple over a personal issue, following which Biju allegedly attacked Sini with a knife, resulting in fatal injuries. Biju, a daily wage labourer, sustained a cut injury to his left forearm during the incident and was admitted to a hospital. He remains under police custody while receiving treatment.

The incident came to light after the couple’s daughter alerted the police. A team from the Kothamangalam police station rushed to the house, recovered Sini’s body and shifted it for postmortem examination.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Further action will be taken based on the progress of the probe.