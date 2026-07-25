Class 2 boy falls off auto, fatally run over by lorry in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: A Class 2 student was killed after he fell off an autorickshaw and was run over by a lorry at Manassery Poolparamba in Mukkam on Friday. The deceased is Amal, a resident of Paloor who studied at Manassery Government School. As per the police and eyewitnesses, the accident took place while he was returning home from school in an autorickshaw with other students.

Eyewitnesses said the door of the autorickshaw flung open suddenly while the vehicle was travelling towards Pulparamba from Manassery side. The child was thrown on the road, and was run over by a lorry that was coming from the opposite direction. He died on the spot.

Aziz, the lorry driver, said the child suddenly fell off the autorickshaw and came under his vehicle.

“I had no time to react,” said the native of Omassery. “I immediately got down to check what had happened. That was when I realised the vehicle had run over the child. It happened so fast and in near proximity. I did not get time to apply the brakes and stop,” Aziz said.

Aziz, the lorry as well as the autorickshaw and its driver were taken to the Mukkam police station following the accident. Amal’s father is a mediaperson working in Kozhikode.