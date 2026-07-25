Growing outcry over Waqf stand adds to misery of UDF and IUML

KOZHIKODE: Adding to the misery of the UDF in general and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in particular, Muslim organisations are increasingly coming forward expressing deep concern over the ‘surprising and shocking’ stand of the state government on the issue of inducting non-Muslim members in the Kerala Waqf Board. They want the ruling front to follow the path of the Tamil Nadu and former LDF governments, which challenged the provision in the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference in Ernakulam last week, Muslim Mahallu Koottayma patron Aliyar Qazimi said the UDF government has filed an affidavit in the High Court and the Supreme Court saying that it has no objection to appointing non-Muslims to the board. “A secular government can never take such a stand,” he said, adding that the IUML, a constituent of the UDF, cannot agree to this stand.

“Congress leaders including opposition leader [in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi] and K C Venugopal strongly opposed the legislation in Parliament and outside,” Qazimi said. “The divisive agenda of the BJP is behind the move. The Tamil Nadu government has taken the stand that its decision will be based on the Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, IUML detractors are using the opportunity to put the party on the defensive.

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), the youth wing of the Kanthapuram faction of Sunnis, said the state government’s stand in the Supreme Court has the IUML in a bind.