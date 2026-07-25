Kerala CPM: No leadership change,focus is on course correction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM on Friday ruled out reports of a possible leadership change ahead of its extended state committee meeting, which has been convened to chart organisational and ideological corrective measures to strengthen the party in the wake of the assembly election debacle.

Addressing a press conference, CPM state secretary M V Govindan dismissed speculation over a change in the party leadership, describing it as “a dream of the media”.

“We aim to restructure the organisation to address organisational and political shortcomings. The corrective measures are intended to overcome weaknesses in party committees at all levels, including among the leadership, starting with the state secretary,” he said.

Govindan said the report to be presented before the extended state committee had been prepared after reviewing the functioning of party committees from the state level to the grassroots. The party also collected feedback from cadre and people close to the CPM on organisational work, its relationship with society, outreach to the younger generation, and its political and ideological campaigns. “The review report will be presented before the lower committees. We have decided to adopt all practical suggestions to bring about the necessary organisational changes and improve the party’s functioning,” he said.

Rejecting reports of disciplinary action against the editor of the party mouthpiece Deshabhimani over the last-minute withdrawal of its weekend literary supplement, Govindan said the supplement was the responsibility of the newspaper’s editorial board.