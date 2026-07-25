Perumbalam ferry service navigates troubled waters

ALAPPUZHA: The long-awaited opening of the Perumbalam bridge has fulfilled a decades-old dream of the islanders by providing seamless road connectivity to the mainland. At the same time, the new bridge has dealt a blow to the Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD), whose ferry services once served as the island’s lifeline.

According to officials, the daily revenue from the Perumbalam-Panavally ferry service has dropped by nearly Rs 4,000 since the bridge became operational. Earlier, the service generated around Rs 8,000 a day, but with residents increasingly opting for road transport, numbers have declined sharply.

“For decades, the ferry service was the only means for the islanders to reach the mainland. And overcrowded boats were a routine challenge for the authorities. That situation has changed completely after the bridge opened,” said Bhaskaran E A, a Perumbalam resident.

He said many families have purchased two-wheelers and other vehicles after the bridge’s inauguration, while autorickshaws now provide convenient transport across the island. The introduction of regular bus services in the near future is expected to reduce dependence on ferries.

The Panavally ferry station operates 48 daily trips on the Perumbalam Market-Panavally, Poothotta-Panavally, Vathikkad-Poothotta and Eerappuzha-South Paravoor routes. Two extra services also operate between Panavally and Poothotta. The station operates six boats with a 98 permanent employees and 10 temporary staff.

Perumbalam panchayat president C R Girish has proposed converting the ferry network into a tourism asset. “We have submitted a proposal to the State Water Transport Department to introduce a tourist boat service similar to the popular ‘See Kuttanad’ model, connecting the various boat jetties around Perumbalam.

Such a service would attract visitors, increase the revenue of the State Water Transport Department and unlock the island’s tourism potential. Perumbalam’s proximity to Kochi is a major advantage.”