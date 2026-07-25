Thousands bid farewell to K Alikutty Musliyar

MALAPPURAM: Thousands gathered to bid a final farewell to Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary K Alikutty Musliyar, who passed away at the age of 81. Following a public viewing at the auditorium of Anwarul Islam Arabic College in Tirurkkad, IUML state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal led the concluding prayers. Samastha (EK faction) president Muhammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal led the funeral prayer at Tirurkkad Juma Masjid, after which the veteran scholar was laid to rest near the old mosque.

People from across Kerala arrived throughout the night to pay their last respects. Owing to the massive turnout, the funeral prayer was offered around 70 times, with Shihab Thangal leading the first congregation.