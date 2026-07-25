Vizhinjam Port to begin gateway EXIM cargo operations from August 18 after final customs approval

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam International Seaport has received final customs clearance to begin gateway Export-Import (EXIM) cargo operations from August 18, marking its expansion beyond its role as an international transshipment hub.

The port, which has so far functioned exclusively as an international transshipment hub, will now handle import and export cargo under the Customs Act, 1962. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a public notice announcing the commencement of gateway EXIM operations.

In the initial phase, imports will be restricted to Full Container Load (FCL) containers under the Direct Port Delivery (DPD) system. Containers must be moved directly to the importer's premises within 48 hours of arrival. Less than Container Load (LCL) cargo, loose cargo and containers requiring examination at a Container Freight Station (CFS) will not be permitted, as no CFS has been designated for the port.

Exports will also be limited to FCL containers under the Direct Port Entry (DPE) system. Only factory stuffed, self sealed or Customs sealed containers will be accepted, while loose stuffed cargo and cargo requiring examination within the port will not be allowed.

The Customs department has also permitted road transshipment of containerised cargo between Vizhinjam and other notified customs stations, including Inland Container Depots, Special Economic Zones and Land Customs Stations.

All import, export and transshipment documents must be filed electronically through ICEGATE (Indian Customs Electronic Gateway), the Customs department's online portal for cargo clearance and trade documentation, in compliance with the Sea Cargo Manifest and Transhipment Regulations (SCMTR), 2018.

Customs operations will be coordinated with agencies including VISL, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited, the Mercantile Marine Department, the Port Health Organisation, the Bureau of Immigration and the Coastal Police.

The Customs department said transshipment operations at Vizhinjam will continue under the existing system, while stakeholders must comply with all Customs regulations and SCMTR filing requirements.