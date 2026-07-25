Volvo between Alappuzha and Bengaluru will be resumed: Transport Minister C P John

ALAPPUZHA: The KSRTC will resume its Volvo bus service between Alappuzha and Bengaluru before Onam festival, providing relief to many, particularly students, professionals, and other regular commuters travelling between Kerala and Karnataka.

Transport Minister C P John has promised that the long-awaited service will be reinstated. The decision was taken after MP K C Venugopal requested the minister to reinstate the service.

The transport minister informed the MP that the service would commence once the final approval for the proposed tax concession is received. Discussions regarding the tax relief are currently in the final stages, and the related file is under official processing.

KSRTC MD confirmed that the corporation has the required Volvo bus available for the service, enabling operations to begin soon after necessary clearances are obtained.