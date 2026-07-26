Kerala’s youth protests test the limits of student politics

Similar sentiments have shaped the solidarity protests in the state. Steve Manjaly, who organised the first gathering at the Gandhi Peace Foundation in Kochi, said the objective was to support youngsters leading the movement rather than to direct them. “This is their future. They should decide how they want to fight. Our role is simply to support them,” he said.

Steve described the protests as fundamentally different from earlier demonstrations. “This is not one or two individuals. There is no leader. Many of us cannot travel to Delhi, so we organised in Kochi instead. Today’s youngsters are rewriting the methodology of dissent. They are doing something we haven’t seen before,” he said. “The previous generation still had some confidence that education would lead to employment. This generation doesn’t even have that assurance. Yet they are creating a movement,” he said.

Alex George Verghese, who participated in the protest in Kochi, said the protests should not be limited to street demonstrations. “For many students, this is the first time corruption has directly affected their future through something as significant as a medical entrance examination. We want to create safe spaces where students can speak about the problems they face. A single protest is not enough; these conversations have to continue,” Alex, who hails from Kottayam, said.

He said while the movement supports the nationwide protests, its long-term direction remains an open question.“We don’t know what the CJP roadmap is. Every movement needs to decide what comes next. But irrespective of that, students need spaces to organise and express themselves,” he said.

The emergence of the movement has not been viewed as a challenge by established student organisations. Admitting that the anger expressed by protesters reflects genuine dissatisfaction among the younger generation, SFI state president M Sivaprasad, however, argued that Kerala’s campus politics already provides organised platforms for student mobilisation.