‘Nothing wrong in honouring films that promote nationalism’: G Krishna kumar

A familiar face in Malayalam cinema and Kerala politics, actor-turned-BJP politician G Krishna Kumar now dons a new mantle -- chairman of the National Film Development Corporation. But more than anything else, it is the role of a doting father to four daughters that he cherishes.

In a candid chat with TNIE, he opens up about his plans for NFDC, how he joined the BJP, his warm relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the constant cyber bullying against his family.

Excerpts

You recently took over as the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) chairman. What’s your immediate plan? Are you going for a drastic change?

The organisation is getting a chairman after 11 years. Naturally, I have been assigned the task of revamping NFDC and taking the organisation back to its glorious past. We have been asked to make good films. Changes should be made to film festivals. There are controversies associated with national awards. We will explore how the process can be modernised. The government is ready to provide funding. NFDC is like an ocean. Instead of jumping into everything, I’m trying to streamline certain sectors. There’s some opposition as those who enjoyed the comforts for long don’t want to dilute those powers. There will be heavy resistance when they sense some kind ofchange. I have no issues with them and I want to take them along.

Does NFDC support regional language movies?

There is no preference for Hindi. Movies can be made in any language. This time the focus is on the North East. The south’s film industry is more developed. Highest number of entries for national awards comes from south India. I wish to bring development to the industry in other parts. We have a plan for building theatres too. They will either be run directly by us or through PPP.