One dead as speeding bus overturns after hitting divider in Kerala's Kuttippuram

MALAPPURAM: One person was killed and several others injured after a private limited-stop bus overturned on National Highway 66 at Kuttippuram in Malappuram district on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at around 11 a.m. near Kailash Auditorium in Kuttippuram. The bus, named 'Defender', was operating a limited-stop service from Kozhikode to Thrissur when it met with the accident.

According to preliminary information, the bus was travelling at high speed. Kuttippuram Grama Panchayat President told reporters that the bus overturned after hitting the road divider.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been officially released. Local residents says the victim was thrown out of the bus onto the road during the accident and died on the spot.

Several passengers sustained injuries in the mishap. They were shifted to Kuttippuram Taluk Hospital and Healfort Hospital for treatment.

Police and rescue personnel reached the spot and launched rescue operations. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.