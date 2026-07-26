Punyam Poonkavanam: Kerala govt rejects Ajith Kumar’s finding, clears Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a further setback to suspended Additional DGP M R Ajith Kumar, the UDF government has cleared ADGP P Vijayan, former nodal officer of the Punyam Poonkavanam project, of all allegations levelled against him in the inquiry report submitted by then Chief Police Coordinator (Sabarimala) M R Ajith Kumar.
The order follows a detailed inquiry by Additional Chief Secretary Minhaj Alam, who examined the records, heard Vijayan and considered his written explanation. “No material has emerged to indicate any misuse of authority, misconduct or mala fide action on Vijayan’s part,” the order said.
The order effectively sets aside the adverse findings in Ajith Kumar’s inquiry report and gives Vijayan a clean chit. Vijayan was recently appointed ADGP (Law and Order) after Ajith Kumar was transferred from the post.
Punyam Poonkavanam project was launched in 2011 as a community policing initiative aimed at keeping Sannidhanam and its surroundings clean. Vijayan led the project, and in 2015 the High Court appointed him as its nodal officer.
However, there was opposition within the police force to police personnel participating in the cleaning drive. After LDF came to power, the home department reduced police participation in the project in response to the Kerala police association’s opposition.
Meanwhile, the then Sabarimala Special Commissioner submitted a report about the alleged collection of funds by the coordinator of the project at Erumeli.
On October 4, 2023, the High Court directed Ajith Kumar to conduct an inquiry and submit a preliminary report. After examining it, the court directed him to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit the report in a sealed cover. Ajith Kumar complied, following which the court directed the state government to take further action on the report.