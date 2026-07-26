Punyam Poonkavanam: Kerala govt rejects Ajith Kumar’s finding, clears Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a further setback to suspended Additional DGP M R Ajith Kumar, the UDF government has cleared ADGP P Vijayan, former nodal officer of the Punyam Poonkavanam project, of all allegations levelled against him in the inquiry report submitted by then Chief Police Coordinator (Sabarimala) M R Ajith Kumar.

The order follows a detailed inquiry by Additional Chief Secretary Minhaj Alam, who examined the records, heard Vijayan and considered his written explanation. “No material has emerged to indicate any misuse of authority, misconduct or mala fide action on Vijayan’s part,” the order said.

The order effectively sets aside the adverse findings in Ajith Kumar’s inquiry report and gives Vijayan a clean chit. Vijayan was recently appointed ADGP (Law and Order) after Ajith Kumar was transferred from the post.