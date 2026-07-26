The first woman then, the only woman still: Sindhu’s 27-year railway journey

PALAKKAD: Every day, millions of passengers board trains expecting railway stations to be clean, food sold on platforms to be safe and public spaces to meet basic standards of hygiene. Behind that expectation is an often invisible workforce responsible for sanitation and public health across the railway network.

For nearly three decades, one of Southern Railway’s most demanding public health assignments was carried out by a woman who entered the profession when it was considered unsuitable for women. Today, as K G Sindhu leaves Shoranur for Chennai following her promotion as assistant health officer, she remains the only woman holding that position across Southern Railway’s six divisions – Palakkad, Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Salem and Thiruvanthapuram.

Sindhu’s journey mirrors not only the evolution of railway sanitation but also the gradual entry of women into a profession that was once almost exclusively male.

When Sindhu appeared for her recruitment interview before senior Southern Railway officials in Bengaluru in February 1999, one question stood out. “They asked me whether I was afraid of becoming the first woman to work as a health inspector. The post had never been held by a woman before,” she recalls.

The concern reflected the nature of the job at the time. Health inspectors were expected to spend long hours in the field, inspecting stations, railway colonies, yards and tracks, supervising sanitation workers and ensuring compliance with public health standards. The work demanded extensive travel, irregular hours and constant outdoor inspections – conditions widely perceived as unsuitable for women.

“I simply told them, ‘Let’s see, sir.’ My only ambition was to join the Railways,” she says.

That appointment made her Southern Railway’s first woman health inspector.