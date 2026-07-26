UDF govt reconstitutes MGU Syndicate, gains upper hand

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF government has reconstituted the Mahatma Gandhi University Syndicate by replacing 15 members nominated by the previous LDF government with its nominees. In an order issued on Saturday, the government withdrew the nominations of the 15 members and nominated an equal number of persons representing various sectors as per Chapter IV Section 21 of the MG University Act, 1985. This has enabled the UDF to gain an upper hand in the varsity’s apex body.

The seven nominees from the higher education field (general) are: Thomas Kuruvilla, Associate Professor, Department of Malayalam, Baselios College, Kottayam; Prof P K Mohanraj; Jobin Jose, Associate Professor, Department of Malayalam, Devamatha College, Kottayam; Alson Mart, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Government College Kattappana; Majo V Kuriakose; Rajesh Komath, Professor, School of Social Sciences, MG University, and Adv K M Mijas.