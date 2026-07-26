UDF govt reconstitutes MGU Syndicate, gains upper hand

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF government has reconstituted the Mahatma Gandhi University Syndicate by replacing 15 members nominated by the previous LDF government with its nominees. In an order issued on Saturday, the government withdrew the nominations of the 15 members and nominated an equal number of persons representing various sectors as per Chapter IV Section 21 of the MG University Act, 1985. This has enabled the UDF to gain an upper hand in the varsity’s apex body.
The seven nominees from the higher education field (general) are: Thomas Kuruvilla, Associate Professor, Department of Malayalam, Baselios College, Kottayam; Prof P K Mohanraj; Jobin Jose, Associate Professor, Department of Malayalam, Devamatha College, Kottayam; Alson Mart, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Government College Kattappana; Majo V Kuriakose; Rajesh Komath, Professor, School of Social Sciences, MG University, and Adv K M Mijas.
Athira Prakash, Assistant Professor Department of English, NSS Hindu College, Changanacherry, is the woman representative from the field of higher education. Gireesh Kumar G S, Principal, Henry Baker College Melukavu, Kottayam, and Ison V Vanchipurakal, principal, K E College, Mannanam, Kottayam, are the two members nominated from among principals of affiliated colleges.
Shahvas Sherif P, Assistant Professor Department of Economics, CMS College, Kottayam, and Abdul Lathif, Associate Professor, Department of History, Government College, Tripunithura, have been nominated from among college teachers. Rejimon P K, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Maharajas College, Ernakulam, is the college teacher nominee from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.
While Mathew Kuzhalnadan has been nominated from among MLAs representing constituencies in the university’s territorial jurisdiction, Ann Sebastian, research scholar in History, Assumption College, Changanassery, has been nominated from the research scholar / PG student category.