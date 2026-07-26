Yogesh Gupta may head inquiry against ADGP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is likely to appoint DGP Yogesh Gupta to conduct the departmental inquiry against suspended ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in connection with the Alappuzha ‘rescue operation’ case. The order is expected to be issued soon.

Under the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, a departmental inquiry against an ADGP must be conducted by an officer of a higher rank. In that case, the government has to assign the inquiry to a DGP-ranked officer. Yogesh Gupta, who currently serves as the Road Safety Commissioner, is reportedly being considered for heading the probe.

“The suspension is a departmental action based on the SIT report, which also contains statements indicating the commission of criminal offences. Those findings require a formal inquiry. Such an inquiry must be conducted by an officer senior to the rank of ADGP. An order regarding that is likely to be issued soon,” sources in the home department said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala told TNIE that a final decision is yet to be made. “As of now, no such move has been made,” said Chennithala.