3,000 playgrounds, new university: Kerala's sports sector looking up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Establishing 3,000 new playgrounds, launching open gyms and setting up a Sports University are among the many sweeping changes suggested in the sports sector to revamp and strengthen it as part of the state government’s ‘Vision 2036’ mission.

As per the report, ‘Playing for the future: Building Kerala’s sports ecosystem’, prepared by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) cell of the programme implementation, evaluation and monitoring department (PIEMD), the state no longer see sports as mere medal-hunt events, but rather as physical activity and a tool for achieving sustainable development.

Published against the backdrop of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the report makes a slew of recommendations, key among which are making physical education sessions mandatory in educational institutions with trained instructors, setting up more parks and open gyms across local bodies, strengthening sports councils, promoting community-based ‘Sports for All’ campaigns, and enhancing athlete support through coaching, and of course, a Sports University.

Improved financial assistance and travel facilities for players have also been included in the same. The government is also planning to develop FIFA-standard football infrastructure as part of its Vision 2031.